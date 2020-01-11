Raveena Tandon Has Advice And Question For 'bachalog' In Hilarious Take On Campus Violence

The violence witnessed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has been one of the most controversial events since the turn of the new year. While celebrities have condemned the violence, their take on who is responsible for it, has been divided. Both the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left were blamed for the violence.

As the issue became a talking point, Kangana Ranaut had recently stated that the campus wars were common and one should cease to make it a national issue. Amid the controversies over it, now Raveena Tandon too has highlighted how the campuses had forgotten its basic purpose of education. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the actor wrote in a quirky manner, how one student or group was accusing the other student or group and vice-versa.

She added that the country progresses via education, not riots. Raveena asked when will they study if they kept ‘whacking each other.’ Raveena also added the hashtag ‘tax payer’ to point out the damage done to the property set up with the taxpayer’s money.

Pehle kisne maara? A) Pehle usne maara! B) Nahi pehle usne maara . Arey bachalog, Dange se nahi , shiksha se desh aage badhta hai. So when do you’ll study besides whacking each other? #taxpayer — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 11, 2020

Several students and other members of the staff were severely injured after a gang of masked goons vandalised the campus and the hostel in JNU. Several members of the film industry too expressed their solidarity over the violence. Deepika Padukone even visited the university, but she faced both criticism and praise for the visit.

Raveena in row

Meanwhile, Raveena too has been a part of controversies after she, along with Farah Khan and Bharti Singh, were booked for their comments on a show. Multiple FIRs have been filed and notices issued to them. This, despite the trio apologising to Cardinal Oswald Gracias.

Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019

