"JNU Turning Into Political Playground, Left Is Spreading Violence" Says BJP's Vijay Goel

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday condemned the recent violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and alleged that the "Left" is creating violence.

"JNU is being made into a political playground. Leftist groups are involved in spreading violence in the campus," said Vijay Goel " They have vandalized the server room so that students cannot fill their examination forms. I condemn this and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway," the BJP leader added.

Delhi Police report

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, Delhi Police Crime Branch SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, on Friday, briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. Revealing that the JNUSU comprising of SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident, he stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. The police also stated that the briefing was one of the many in the ongoing investigation to quell misinformation.

Naming all the identified students, Thirke said, "Some Whatsapp groups had been created at the relevant time around 5:30 PM. They then assembled and the 7 PM incident occured at Sabarmati hostel. All CCTV recordings had been non-functional as they were Wi-Fi based. Based on all the evidence of viral videos and photos and local inquiry, we have identified students mainly from these four organisations. Notices will be served to these people and to explain their involvement."

The identified persons include - Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel, DCP Joy Tirkey, SIT chief said at a press conference. Although no suspect has been detained yet, interrogation of suspects will begin soon, the senior official said.

JNU attack

The attack on JNU students had sparked nationwide protests with students from various universities across the country stood in solidarity with them. On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. As many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh was injured and was rushed to the hospital along with 30 other injured students.

