'Nakabposh,' Rages Shatrughan Sinha Arriving At Protest Against JNU Violence

Former union minister and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday reacted to the brutal attacks on students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru incident. Sinha said that the entire incident seems like a conspiracy by the Central government. Slamming the Delhi Police, Sinha said that the police are lagging in their investigation as no arrests have been made yet.

Speaking to the media Sinha said, "The violence that took place at JNU is shameful, painful & condemnable the violent action of the ‘Nakabposh’ and Police is worrisome. It looks like a conspiracy by the Central government." He further went on to say, "JNU has given so many intellectuals and made our country proud. Masked men entering and doing hooliganism and violence is not easy at all. It's all a conspiracy. Some police are under pressure of central government and politicians."

"There should be a strict enquiry and investigation. But prima facie it looks like it was planned. You cannot let go of such a situation. Police are lagging in their duty but media is helping to identify people behind the violence. No arrests have been made yet," Sinha said.

"The media is showing clearly but police are saying there is a lack of evidence. Delhi election is nearby and that this incident took place I just wish this doesn't prove to be politically fatal for those involved," he added.

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said, "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars." "Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

On the other hand, ABVP released a statement accusing the left parties for the violence. They said, "The way the left has unleashed violence in the campus today by beating up thousands of ABVP students and workers is highly condemnable."

