JNU VC Asks Deepika Padukone: Why Only One-side, They Should Listen To Innocent People Too

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been on the boil since Sunday as masked goons entered the campus and launched a heinous attack on students and faculty members, injuring several. While a probe is being held regarding the identity of the disguised goons behind it, a protest was being held by the Left-dominated JNU students’ Union late last evening, which came to be attended by Deepika Padukone.

The protest made headlines instantly, with Padukone who was present in the National Capital to promote her film Chhapaak, attending it for seven short minutes and triggering a massive debate on social media. While many have claimed that the actress did so to stand in solidarity with the students & members of the faculty, over the violent attack, sources have claimed otherwise saying that Padukone was present there just to promote her film based on an acid-attack survivor.

JNU VC on Deepika Padukone's visit:

Questioning people looking at just 'one-side' of the issue, the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, M. Jagadesh Kumar in an interview with ANI, reacting to the actress' visit to campus, said, "I would like to ask all those personalities who are coming to support agitators, why only one side? They should listen to innocent ones also"

Pictures of Deepika Padukone standing amidst students and meeting JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh flooded social media just minutes after the actress' arrival. JNUSU also thanked Deepika for her visit to the campus and protest, issuing the following tweet, which incidentally has the same photo attached:

In times of crisis, women stand beside each other. Women revolt. Women march on the streets. Women are the leaders of this country.

— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 7, 2020

Condemning the faction that has been speaking against the Bollywood actor, JNUSU thanked the actress for standing in solidarity with students and faculty members.

We condemn the hate being spewed against Deepika Padukone. It is a sad testament to where we stand as a society. Deepika came and stood with us, the injured and terrified students of JNU.

— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 8, 2020

On the contrary, last evening, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh expressed her dismay over Deepika Padukone's short visit, Targetting the actor over her silence, Ghosh remained unmoved over the incident.

