Anil Kapoor's Reply To Being Questioned About Kissing Scenes Will Make Fans Laugh Out Loud

Anil Kapoor's next film is titled Malang and it will feature an ensemble cast including the likes of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer of the film recently released on YouTube and has garnered over 21 million views on the platform in a day. The film feature Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in some intimate scenes which can be seen in the trailer. During the trailer launch event, Anil Kapoor was asked if he misses doing on-screen kissing scenes.

Anil Kapoor's reaction on performing on-screen kissing scenes

Anil Kapoor had a quirky reply when asked about if he misses performing on-screen intimate scenes. Anil Kapoor asked the reporter instead if he wished for him to get beaten up at home. He stated that he has got two daughters too namely Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, so he wouldn't want to perform such scenes on-screen. But he ended the topic on a funnier note saying that he obviously does feel a little bad about it and misses performing intimate scenes on screen.

At the same event, Aditya Roy Kapur was also asked if he is on his way to get the tag of a 'serial kisser' like Emraan Hashmi. To which, the actor stated that he will be honoured if he can follow Emraan Hashmi's footsteps. He added furthermore that he is happy he gets the chance to push boundaries with every film he does, allowing the audience members to be intrigued about the project.

