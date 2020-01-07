Anil Kapoor Reveals He Wanted To Play THIS Role In The Upcoming Film 'Malang'

Mohit Suri directed action romantic movie, Malang, is going to release soon at the box office. The heart-whelming trailer that was recently launched has a blend of all the deep emotions such as love, revenge, anger and more. With such a dark movie, the director chose some of Bollywood’s biggest names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu to be a part of the movie. The movie also stars the forever young superstar, Anil Kapoor in pivotal role.

Anil Kapoor wanted to play Kunal Kemmu's character?

At the trailer launch of Malang, Anil Kapoor revealed something that makes the fans get more interested in the movie. After being asked about his role, Anil Kapoor said that he found Kunal Kemmu's character pretty interesting and he initially wanted to do his role. For the people who have watched the trailer, they must have noticed that each character appears dark and deadlier than the other in the entire 2:45 minutes long video.

Anil Kapoor also mentioned that Mohit Suri thought he will suit best for the other role. Suri convinced him by saying that he is planning something different for him. Later, during and after the movie was filmed, Mr. India felt satisfied and grateful that Mohit convinced him to play the character.

Mohit Suri is the director of many great movies like Ek Villain, Kalyug, Aashiqui 2 and Murder 2. The director has introduced all the intimidating characters beautifully in the trailer.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s acting and rugged look is expected to be a plus point for Malang. After Baaghi 2, this is the second time that Disha Patani is going to be seen in a leading role.

Disha’s character seems to be more than what they have shown in the trailer, according to the suspenseful twist in the end. Fans cannot hold their curiosity for the film and are eagerly waiting to see more of these incredible stars. The movie is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

