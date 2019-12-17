Dwayne Johnson’s Success Party Celebration With His Daughter Will Make Your Heart Melt

Dwayne Johnson recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian in Hawaii in August 2019. The couple also has two children together. The family man that Dwayne is, he keeps posting pictures of his daughters on social media regularly.

Dwayne Johnson’s version of #ChickenSoupForTheSoul with his daughter

Dwayne Johnson posted a picture early today with his daughter. In the picture, he is seen lying on the floor. While his daughter has thrown a tiger and an elephant stuffed toy on him.

In the caption, Dwayne Johnson has revealed that the picture is a reaction of his four-year-old daughter when he told her that his latest film, Jumanji: The Next Level, has been an enormous success. In the picture, the father-daughter duo seems to be having a great time with each other.

Dwayne Johnson also revealed in the caption that he offered to buy his daughter cakes, cookies, and even ice cream but she wanted this. The Rock has been away from his family due to the promotions of his last film and looks like his daughter surely missed him. Dwayne also said that he would “gladly good this for this level of four-year-old joy”.

Check out Dwayne Johnson’s post here:

Dwayne Johnson is considered to be a tough guy but he melts when it comes to matters concerning his family. A few weeks ago, he had shared a picture of him having a ‘tea-party’ with his daughter. The picture made the entire world go ‘aww’ when they saw the soft side of the WWE hunk.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson will be next seen in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The film is expected to release in July 2020. He will also be seen in Netflix’s Red Notice. The Rock will also be starring in DC's Black Adam. The film is based on the role he played in the 2019 superhero film, Shazam! The film is slated for a late 2021 release.

