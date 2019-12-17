John Abraham Birthday: Most Iconic Looks That Swept Fans Off Their Feet

John Abraham marked his debut in Bollywood with Jism. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances in movies like Dhoom, Housefull 2 and Parmanu. Known as one of the richest actors in India, John Abraham is not only famous for his performances but also is considered as a fashion icon by fans. Today, the actor celebrates his 47th birthday. As fans across the country are busy wishing the actor, here are a few times when the actor proved his love for fashion.
Also Read | John Abraham: Three Iconic Action-thrillers Produced By The Actor
Seems like John Abraham keeps his fashion foot forward every time he steps out of the house. Be in an award function or a celebration party, John Abraham has time and again upped the style quotient with his brave fashion choices. Take a look at the actor’s style statements, which proves that he is a fashion icon.
Also Read | John Abraham Jumps With Joy As Milap Zaveri Narrates Him The Script Of Satyameva Jayate 2
Also Read | Pagalpanti: John Abraham And Anil Kapoor Play A Prank On Pulkit Samrat
Also Read | John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' To Release Ahead Of Independence Day
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.