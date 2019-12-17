The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

John Abraham Birthday: Most Iconic Looks That Swept Fans Off Their Feet

Bollywood News

As fans across the country are busy showering wishes and blessings on John Abraham, here are some looks of him that prove he is a staunch fashion lover.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Abraham

John Abraham marked his debut in Bollywood with Jism. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances in movies like Dhoom, Housefull 2 and Parmanu. Known as one of the richest actors in India, John Abraham is not only famous for his performances but also is considered as a fashion icon by fans. Today, the actor celebrates his 47th birthday. As fans across the country are busy wishing the actor, here are a few times when the actor proved his love for fashion.

Also Read | John Abraham: Three Iconic Action-thrillers Produced By The Actor

John Abraham’s looks

Seems like John Abraham keeps his fashion foot forward every time he steps out of the house. Be in an award function or a celebration party, John Abraham has time and again upped the style quotient with his brave fashion choices. Take a look at the actor’s style statements, which proves that he is a fashion icon.

Also Read | John Abraham Jumps With Joy As Milap Zaveri Narrates Him The Script Of Satyameva Jayate 2

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

Also Read | Pagalpanti: John Abraham And Anil Kapoor Play A Prank On Pulkit Samrat

Also Read | John Abraham-starrer 'Attack' To Release Ahead Of Independence Day

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES