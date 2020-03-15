John Abraham & Akshay Kumar's 'Desi Boyz' Is Inspired By 'Big Daddy'? Know Unknown Facts

Desi Boyz (2011) is a comedy-drama directed by Rohit Dhawan. The movie features superstars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. Desi Boyz traces the story of two friends losing their jobs who part on a bitter note after they get exposed as male strippers. The John Abraham and Akshay Kumar starrer collected a decent amount at the box office. Here are some lesser-known facts about Desi Boyz fans might not know.

Lesser-known facts about John Abraham & Akshay Kumar's Desi Boyz

As per several reports, the story about Akshay Kumar and his nephew is somewhere influenced by the plot of Adam Sandler starrer Big Daddy. Adam, a lazy bone, looks quite similar to just like Akshay's character in the movie.

Desi Boyz unites John and Akshay Kumar after a brief period of time. They shared screen space in the film- Garam Masala which was a blockbuster in 2005.

John Abraham, in the movie, can be time and again seen wearing a jersey with 'Dhoni' and number '7' printed on it. Reports say that cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and John Abraham are good friends in real life.

Desi Boyz marks to be the directorial debut of Rohit Dhawan.

Rohit Dhawan who has helmed this film is the son of David Dhawan, who has also worked with Akshay Kumar in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Om Vaidya, who plays the role of Ajay Bapat in the movie, calls Akshay Kumar an 'International Khiladi' in the movie, giving a reference to Kumar's popular name in the industry- Khiladi.

Ashwin Mushran who essayed the character of the defense lawyer in the movie is reportedly the official Hindi dubbing artist for Adam Sandler, whose films Reign Over Me, Billy Madison and Big Daddy acted as inspirations for some scenes of the film.

