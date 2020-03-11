Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Explains Why She Didn't Follow Her Father's Legacy

Actor Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha Padukone recently got candid in an interview with a leading media portal where she talked about herself, career choices and other things. She is the daughter of Prakash Padukone, who was a former professional badminton player. Often cited in the media as Deepika Padukone’s sister, Anisha is a professional golf player herself.

Anisha Padukone explains why she made that career choice

Earlier there were speculations that Anisha Padukone might follow her sister’s footsteps and might be a part fo the film industry. But she surprised everyone when she neither entered Bollywood nor followed her father’s legacy to take up badminton as a profession. She has reportedly told a media portal that she was always interested in sports and therefore decided to take up sports. Further explaining her career choice, she said that she used to play a lot of sports and badminton was one of them, however, she enjoyed playing golf a lot more. She further said that it is not necessary that if someone’s father is a doctor, they become a doctor too.

Anisha Padukone told the media portal that in the beginning, she used to play the game casually as it used to give her joy and she never thought that she would pursue it professionally. She also added to her comments that her progression in the game was natural and she realised that she loved and enjoyed the game so much.

Apart from being a professional Golf player, Anisha Padukone is also the director of her Deepika Padukone's foundation- Live Laugh Love Foundation. It has been reported that Anisha Padukone is actively helping people to fight the social stigma attached to mental health. She had once stated to a media portal that after seeing Deepika Padukone fight depression, she feels close to the cause.

Image credits: Anisha Padukone Instagram

