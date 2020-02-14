John Abraham And Priyanka Chopra Have Done THESE Many Movies Together

John Abraham is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood currently. The star is known for his dapper looks, brilliant acting skills and obsession for fitness. After climbing the ladder of popularity in the world of modelling, he made a ground-breaking debut with Jism in 2003.

Image Credit: John Abraham Instagram

Read: Priyanka Chopra Slays In Some Offbeat Fashion Looks And We Are In Awe! See Pics

Post that, John has acted in several films, but there's one leading lady of his with whom he has shared the screen space a couple of times. It is none other than the international sensation, Priyanka Chopra.

John Abraham has shared the screen space with Chopra, several times, and each time the two stupendous actors created magic on the silver screen. John Abraham and Priyanka share sizzling onscreen chemistry. The two also reportedly share a warm friendship in real life. Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham's onscreen Jodi is a highly celebrated one, and both have given some memorable performances together.

List of John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra movies that are unmissable

Karam (2005)

Image Credit: A still from Karam

John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra's first collaboration was a film titled Karam. Even though the film failed to impress the audience, the music of the film was a massive hit. Especially the track Tinka Tinka topped the radio charts over weeks.

Read: John Abraham To Be Part Of 'The Departed' Hindi-remake? Know More

Taxi No 9 2 11(2006)

Image Credit: A still from Taxi 9 2 11

The second time Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham came together on the silver onscreen was Taxi No 9 2 11. The quirky story plot of the film hit the right chord with audiences and the film did good business at the box-office. Priyanka did a special appearance in this movie.

Salaam-e-Ishq (2007)

Although John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra were not paired opposite each other in this multi-starrer movie, they did feature in a film together yet again and it was Dharma's Salaam-e-Ishq.

Read: Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Trench Coat Look Like A Boss

Dostana (2008)

Image Credit: A still from Dostana

Dostana is unarguably one of the most memorable of all Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham's movies. John and Priyanka's chemistry was truly the highlight of this romantic-comedy.

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Image Credit: A still from 7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf is an epic saga of a woman and her seven marriages. John Abraham played Priyanka Chopra's second husband in this Vishal Bhardwaj blockbuster.

Read: Every Time John Abraham Wore A 'uniform' In A Film And Delivered Excellence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.