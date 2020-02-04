Priyanka Chopra Slays In Some Offbeat Fashion Looks And We Are In Awe! See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is often in news due to her unconventional outfit choices. The stunning lady does not shy away from experimenting with her looks quite often, yet the former beauty queen manages to impress her fans every time she sports a quirky outfit. Take a look at times Priyanka Chopra took the offbeat route in fashion and slayed the look.

Times when Priyanka Chopra took the offbeat route in fashion

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Us Instagram

Priyanka Chopra looks adorable in this matching off-shoulder top and short skirt. The Fashion actor kept her entire look easy-breezy. Not only does she looks comfortable in her attire but she also manages to rock the outfit. Priyanka accessorised her overall look with a pair of silver hoops. For footwear, she chose a pair of white strappy block heels.

Priyanka Chopra rocks the polka-dot dress

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

One thing about Priyanka Chopra's style is that the Mary Kom actor never ever tries to play it safe when it comes to her fashion choices. Priyanka's black and white polka-dot dress was simply adorable. Her black footwear and stylish hairdo looks fabulous.

Priyanka Chopra's Boho look is a truly endearing

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Online Instagram

Priyanka Chopra' style is uber-chic and this photo is definitely proof. The Baywatch actor looked ravishing in this cool outfit. Her tangerine top with plunging neckline and high-waist loose fit bottoms are looking super voguish. A true-off beat look but a stylish one.

Priyanka looks ethereal in this textured denim dress

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyank Chopra's style is truly unmatchable the gorgeous diva looked breathtaking in this wondrous dress. A blue dress with shades of grey. Priyanka completed her look by pairing it with golden heels and matching handbag.

Priyanka Chopra's dons a super relaxed outfit like a boss lady

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Pedia Instagram

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's style and fashion sense, there's no way we miss out on this relaxed yet quirky outfit of hers. The Exotic singer looks very charming in this comfy sporty look. What stands out in this Priyanka Chopra photo is her black hat.

