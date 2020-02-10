John Abraham To Be Part Of 'The Departed' Hindi-remake? Know More

According to some rumours, Leonardo Dicaprio starrer blockbuster movie The Departed is going to have a remake in Bollywood. While the makers have kept it all silent, many rumours are doing the rounds revealing some names that have interested the Indian fans massively. In those names, many celebrated actors are speculated to be a part of the remake, including John Abraham.

Bollywood to remake The Departed?

According to many speculations, Sunil Khetarpal is rumouredly directing the film. But, not much confirmation has been given on the news. There was news that John Abraham is being approached for the film. To back up the speculations, fans were able to see the name of the movie on John's filmography for a long time on IMDb.

Although, many other rumours for the star cast of the remake film have also passed through many ears. Some of the reports mentioned that the Gullyboy star, Sidhant Chaturvedi being approached for a significant role in the movie. However, both the actor and the director Sunil Khetarpal are denying the news. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be remade starring Bollywood actors so that Indian fans can see their favourite stars in iconic roles.

All about The Departed

Martin Scorsese had directed The Departed, which was in turn, a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Internal Affairs. The cast of his film included Leonardo Di Caprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, and Alec Baldwin. The Departed was a much-acclaimed film, as it went on to win four Oscars. Now, there are chances that makers of the Bollywood remake might shelf down the movie which might upset many netizens who were curious to see the film soon.

