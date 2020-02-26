John Abraham Believes This Special Person Made A Difference In His Life

John Abraham is a popular Bollywood actor and producer. He has been a part of many successful films like Dhoom, Dostana, Housefull 2, Race 2, Garam Masala, and more. His various performances made him famous and changed his life over time. However, there is one person who made a huge difference in his life that we did not know.

Who makes John Abraham's world different

In a recent interview, John Abraham revealed the person made his life better and made a difference. Answering his fans, John said that it’s his father who taught him to be honest and to never cheat. Elaborating, he said that his father asked him not to be overly religious, as according to his philosophy, to do good you don’t need to go to a church, a temple, or a mosque. The only thing one needs to do is ‘Be Good’. Rather than being religious, his father always taught him to be kind to other human beings and animals.

On the professional front, John Abraham will be seen in a few upcoming movies like Ek Villain 2, Attack, Satyameva Jayate. Apart from doing movies, he will be co-producing an upbeat story next. The movie is a biopic of Revati Roy, who had an amazing journey and who was full of life. The movie is based on the book "Who is Revathi Roy".

Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the ‘rags to riches’ adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can’t think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film. pic.twitter.com/YKmFWTOtw4 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 25, 2020

