John Abraham Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box-office

John Abraham has featured in many hit movies that won millions of hearts. The actor gave two 100 crore films, Housefull 2 and Race 2 over the past few years. However, not all his movies have been such major hits. Listed below are few John Abraham movies that performed poorly at the box-office.

John Abraham's movies that did not perform well at the BO

Aashayein (Gross: INR 2.51 CR.)

Aashayein is a 2010 Indian movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It stars John Abraham and Sonal Sehgal in the lead role. The film revolves around a Gangster named Rahul, whose life transforms one day when he finds out that he has cancer but he still has hope of living. The film was released on August 27, 2010. It received a very bad response from the audience.

Image credit: YouTube snip

Also Read: John Abraham And Nora Fatehi's Special Connection; Know What It Is?

Jhootha Hi Sahi (Gross: INR 9.83 CR.)

Jhootha Hi Sahi is a 2010 Indian rom-com movie. The movie was directed by Abbas Tyrewala. It stars John Abraham, Pakhi Tyrewala, Raghu Ram, Manasi Scott and Alishka Varde in the lead roles. The film is about a suicidal woman, whose "final" call connects her mistakenly with a man who gives her something to live for. The movie released on October 22, 2010. It performed averagely at the box-office.

Image credit: YouTube snip

Also Read: John Abraham And Priyanka Chopra Have Done THESE Many Movies Together

Rocky Handsome (Gross: INR 7 CR.)

Rocky Handsome is a 2016 Indian movie which was directed by Nishikant Kamat. It features John Abraham and Diya Chalwad as leads while Shruti Haasan, Nishikant Kamat and Sharad Kelkar were seen in supporting roles. The plot of the film centers around a man who takes revenge on drug dealers after taking away an eight-year-old girl with whom he shares a special bond. The film was released on 25 March 2016 and failed to impress the audience.

Image credit: YouTube snip

Also Read: John Abraham And Amitabh Bachchan Have Shared Screen In THESE Films

Paap ( Gross: INR 3 CR.)

Paap is a 2003 movie directed by Pooja Bhatt. The movie features John Abraham, Udita Goswami, Gulshan Grover, and Mohan Agashe. The movie was released on 30th January 2004. It performed averagely at the box-office.

Image credit: Udita Goswami Instagram

Also Read: John Abraham's Upcoming Movies In 2020 That Shouldn't Be Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.