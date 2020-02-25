John Abraham All Set To Produce Biopic On Revathi Roy, Calls It 'an Upbeat Story'

Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently busy shooting his multiple upcoming projects including Attack and Satyamev Jayate 2, among others. Apart from acting, he will also soon co-produce a biopic. A recent report published by a leading news agency states that John Abraham is all set to produce a biopic on Revathi Roy, the much-acclaimed social entrepreneur.

Details of Revathi Roy's biopic

For the unversed, Revathi Roy started Asia's first all-women taxi service Hey Deedee and the first all-women last-mile delivery service. Reportedly, John's JA Entertainment will jointly bankroll the film with Robby Grewal's Red Ice Films and Anil Bohra''s Vyka Entertainment. The report also states that the film is currently in the pre-production stage, and will be helmed by Robby Grewal.

According to the report, John is happy to produce an 'upbeat story' that combines entrepreneurial twists with a dramatic personal life. He further adds that Revathi's journey is vivacious, funny, and full of life. The report also states that the plot of the film will be based on the book Who is Revathi Roy written by Swati Lodha.

The report also mentions Revathi Roy's reaction on the same. Roy said that she is happy that John, Robby and Anil have come together to tell a story which is not just hers but of every woman who was given a chance. She further adds that women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. She believes that society needs to provide is an ecosystem for women to flourish.

Co-producer Grewal and Bohra also talked about the upcoming biopic. The report quotes Grewal calling it an honour to be able to tell the story of such a heroic and courageous woman, whereas, Bohra added that Revathi has fought not just the harshest realities of life, but also the deeply patriarchal notion. The makers haven't unveiled the cast details of the film as of now.

(Cover Image Courtesy: John Abraham Instagram)

