John Abraham Has Shared Screen Space With Abhishek Bachchan In These Movies

John Abraham is a popular actor and producer in Bollywood who started his acting career with the film Jism. He had made a successful career with blockbuster movies like Dhoom, Dostana, Garam Masala, New York, Housefull 2, Race 2 and many more. The actor has worked with many popular actors in the industry. One such actor with whom he has frequently collaborated with is Abhishek Bachchan. Check out some of the best movies that featured the duo here.

Dhoom

Dhoom was a Sanjay Gadhvi directorial that released in the year 2004. John Abraham and Abhisekh Bachchan were seen in the lead roles along with Esha Deol and Uday Chopra, and the movie was so successful that it was eventually turned into a franchise.

The story of the film Dhoom revolves around a gang of bikers cum thieves who are lead by John Abraham's character. Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of the police who wants to catch them. The movie was a super blockbuster film of the duo.

Jhootha Hi Sahi

Jhootha Hi Sahi was a movie in which John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starred together. The story of the movie revolves around a suicidal woman who mistakenly calls a man who gives her a reason to live. The movie was an Abbas Tyrewala directorial released in the year 2010.

Dostana

A Tarun Mansukhani directorial, the movie Dostana released in the year 2008. This movie also had Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles along with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. This romantic comedy-drama was a super hit movie that changed the mindset of the filmmakers of Bollywood with a great concept. The movie was basically about two straight guys who pretend to be gay so that they can rent an apartment.

