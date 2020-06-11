John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi & The Cast Of 'Mumbai Saga' To Resume Shoot In Hyderabad

A recent report published by a leading news portal has stated that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and the lead cast of his upcoming gangster-drama, Mumbai Saga, will soon take off for Hyderabad to shoot the remaining portion. Confirming the news to a news portal, Sanjay Gupta said that the team of Mumbai Saga is planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City as they have all the facilities and equipment required, including an in-house crew and technical staff. The report also added that the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer has got the go-ahead from the Telangana government in-sync with the guidelines laid down by the Producer Guild of India and the state.

Mumbai Saga shooting updates

According to the report, 10-12 days of work of the film is remaining, for which the entire cast is required. The director said that all the actors have reacted positively to the development and are happy to finish the schedule. Giving more insight into the film's development, Sanjay Gupta said that the team of Mumbai Saga was working on the visual effects during the lockdown. Elaborating about the same, he added that the team still needs around four months to lock the final print. He also promised that it will be a commercial action entertainer and will get their 'paisa vasool'.

On the other side, the report also quoted producer Bhushan Kumar. He said that with the government's support and approval, they could look at completing films. Expressing his gratitude, Bhushan Kumar added that hi is grateful to the Telangana government for agreeing to let the cast of Mumbai Saga fly to Ramoji Rao Film City to shoot. He further added that the health of everyone working on the project is the foremost concern of the production banner. He concluded saying that the cast and the crew have agreed to start the shoot next month.

About the film

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings. Interestingly, the upcoming Sanjay Gupta directorial will feature John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in the lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Prateik Babber in pivotal characters. The actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, and Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen essaying the female leads. The film shoot was nearing completion and targeted a June release, before the hit of COVID-19. Earlier the film was slated to release on June 19, 2020.

