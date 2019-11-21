John Abraham Wants A Break From Serious Films; Here's Why

John Abraham is a prominent name in the Bollywood film industry and is know for his power-packed performances. The actor is famous for his performances in films like Dhoom, Force, and Dostana. He made his Bollywood debut with the Jism in 2003. He has won multiple awards for his performance in a number of critically acclaimed films like Dostana, Dhoom, and Paap. Most critics are of the opinion that the actor puts his best performance in serious action-films. However, the actor in a recent interview said that he wanted a break from serious films.

John Abraham wants a break from serious films?

In a recent interview with a leading daily, John Abraham said that as an actor, he needed a break from serious cinema. He hinted that Batla house had taken an emotional toll on him and also mentioned that he wanted to do a film that would make him as well as the audience happy. He also spoke about how he had just wrapped up Batla House when he started shooting for Pagalpanti. So he had to shift gears as he believes comedy is the toughest genre of the business. He said that the director and the other cast and crew of the film were very supportive.

According to him, with Pagalpanti, the idea was to make a movie that suited all age groups. When asked about taking up a mindless comedy like Pagalpanti, the actor said, ''I am aware that films like Total Dhamaal and Housefull 4 got a lot of flak and criticism, but the films did well in the box-offiece.''The actor believes that there is space for all kinds of comedies today.''

About Pagalpanti

Pagalpanti is a much-anticipated Bollywood film. The film has been written and directed by Anees Bazmee. The plot of the film revolves around a group of tourists who get involved in a serious mission. Pagalpanti stars actors like John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and Arshad Warsi, amongst others. The trailer has created a lot of buzz amongst netizens. Have a look at the trailer here.

