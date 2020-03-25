John Abraham, Prabhas & Other Stars Who Are Away From Social Media

The influence and significance of social media in today's world cannot be overlooked. From Instagram, Facebook, Twitter to Snapchat, these social media platforms not only help us to stay connected with our friends but are also a great tool for celebs to stay in touch with their fans.

Bollywood to Hollywood, there's a long list of celebrities that are quite active on social media. However, there are a few celebrities that are not much active and are away from social media. Let's take a look at some of such stars.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a model turned into actor best known for his action and comedy flicks. Even though the Bollywood superstar has an official Instagram and Twitter accounts, he is quite inactive on them. John Abraham has 7.7 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million followers on Twitter.

Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the ‘rags to riches’ adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can’t think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film. pic.twitter.com/YKmFWTOtw4 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 25, 2020

Also Read | John Abraham's self-isolation goal is to get the Hulk physique & THIS is his motivation

Prabhas

Prabhas is a south superstar. The Saaho actor only has an Instagram account with 56 posts uploaded on his wall. Prabhas is not active on Twitter as well. The Baahubali star has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty addresses relationship rumours with 'Baahubali' co-star Prabhas; Read here

Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy John Victor is an Indian actor and singer who predominantly appears in Tamil movies. The southern superstar has an inactive Instagram account with 937k followers. Chiyaan Vikram has not posted since 2018. The Saamy actor does not have a Twitter account.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is a popular Bollywood actor last seen in his latest release, Angrezi Medium. The Life of Pi actor is not active on social media, though he has an Instagram and Twitter account. Irrfan's last Instagram post is from the year 2018.

Also Read | Radhika Madan salutes 'Angrezi Medium' co-star Irrfan Khan's courage; says 'Was inspired'

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is a Bollywood diva who is not on any social media platform. Reportedly, Rani confessed that she does not post any pictures of her toddler, Adira, because her husband likes to keep his family away from the public eye. This is one reason why Rani Mukerji is inactive on social media, as per reports.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor opens up on motherhood & career, says 'Enjoying doing one film at a time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.