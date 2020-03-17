John Abraham's Self-isolation Goal Is To Get The Hulk Physique & THIS Is His Motivation

John Abraham has recently taken to his social media to post a hilarious picture of himself photoshopped as the Marvel superhero, Hulk. The internet is having a fun time with this post which is apparently a fan art. Here's what it is all about.

John Abraham's self-isolation goal is 'Hulk'

John Abraham posted a morphed picture of himself on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Apparently, the fan has photoshopped John into the body of the Marvel character Hulk. He is seen striking Hulk's characteristic pose. John had captioned the post," Benchmark set by @milapzaveri . Work cut out for me during this break. #seeyouatthemovies #satyamevajayate2 #staysafeindia (sic)".

Along with Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif and Mallika Sherawat, John Abraham is also keen to use the self-isolation period induced due to Coronavirus outbreak to keep himself fit. During the break from his shooting schedule of Satyamev Jayate 2, John might take the time to give attention to fitness and exercise. However, this fan art of John Abraham had actually been sighted by director Milap Zaveri. The latter had taken to his Instagram account to post the picture saying, "Hulk Abraham! 😍💪🔥 LOVE this fan art I came across online!!! John SMASH! 🔥@thejohnabraham #SatyamevaJayate2 #2ndOct2020 #GandhiJayanti (sic)".

The actor was last seen in the ensemble comedy Pagalpanti. He, however, has a host of movies lined up for a release on 2020 like Satyamev Jayate 2, Attack and Mumbai Saga. Other than that he will also be working on Ek Villain 2 which is slated to release some time in 2021. John will also be seen in 1911 directed by Nikhil Advani.

