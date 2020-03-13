Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Motherhood & Career, Says 'Enjoying Doing One Film At A Time'

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved her tenacity, from playing a damsel in distress to portraying strong, independent characters on screen. Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the few female actors to carry enough on-screen weight to lead a movie. The Bollywood superstar is not only an on-screen inspiration for the budding actors, but is also an inspiration for mothers, who is balancing her motherhood and career simultaneously. Kareena is not only balancing the two important aspects of her life but is also acing it at the same time. The 39-year-old recently opened up about how motherhood has helped her make better career decisions.

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently told an entertainment magazine that despite being married and despite having Taimur Ali Khan, she has still managed to grasp multiple projects. Kareena Kapoor shared that the motherhood experience has helped her make better decisions. She feels that she is a lot more relaxed now. According to Kareena Kapoor, earlier she was more competitive, more hyper, doing multiple films at a time. However, now the Veere Di Wedding actor has started enjoying acting more and that's one reason why she thinks she has grown as a better actor now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan added that she now enjoys the process of getting involved in a single role and work on a single film at a time. She also feels that Bollywood has changed. Female actors are expected to be a lot more fearless, and most of them, including Kareena, are trying to do that. It’s a new age and a new time and she is loving it, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht. The film also stars Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor's latest release, Angrezi Medium is gaining an impeccable response from the audience and critics.

