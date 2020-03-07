John Abraham Reveals That Watching This Movie Changed His Life

John Abraham is one of the most popular actors and producers in Bollywood. He was seen in many successful films like Dhoom, Dostana, Housefull 2, Race 2, Garam Masala, and many more. Many such successful movies made him famous and helped him gain fame. Recently, the actor revealed about the movie that had a huge impact on his life. Read details below-

Which movie changed John Abraham's life?

In a recent interview, John Abraham revealed that a movie that changed his life was Schindler's List. The movie is directed by Steven Spielberg. He stated that the movie disturbed him and also made him think. According to John Abraham, if a film makes you think then it’s an effective film.

He further added that his own movie, Batla House, could be considered as one such movie as it will make you think and probably make you debate over a lot of things. John further said in the interview that even if you agree or disagree with what they have said in the film, as long as you can debate over it, it’s a good film.

On the professional front, John Abraham will be seen in a few upcoming movies like Ek Villain 2, Attack, Satyameva Jayate. Apart from doing movies, he will be co-producing an upbeat untitled story as well. The movie is a biopic of Revati Roy who had an amazing life journey. The movie is based on the book "Who is Revathi Roy".

Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the ‘rags to riches’ adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can’t think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film. pic.twitter.com/YKmFWTOtw4 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 25, 2020

