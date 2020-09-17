Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Franchise Will Be Shot Across 7 Countries; Recce To Start Soon

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra is planning to start work on the third instalment of the super hit Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan, at the end of this year. A source told Mid-Day that the film is expected to be shot across seven countries, three of which are UAE, Istanbul, and the US. Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma are expected to begin the study on the military structure of these seven counties in December this year.

Salman Khan to be back as Tiger

Aditya Chopra’s YRF is all set to bring another action-packed part to Salman Khan’s Tiger series after the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The team was initially planning to announce the film on the occasion of Yash Chopra’s birthday on September 27 but the date was pushed ahead due to the unexpected pandemic. According to the report, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will remain a pivotal part of the film but an actor to play the villain is yet to be signed. They have been looking at various portfolios since face-to-face auditions are no longer a safe option.

A source told the outlet that the recce on the film will start in December 2020. They said that Maneesh Sharma and the team will conduct a recce across UAE, Istanbul and the US in December. The rest of the destinations are yet to be planned and hence the research will start with these three countries. Aditya Chopra has created the script with Jaideep Sahni and hence it holds a special place. The source also said that despite the ongoing slowdown, Aditya Chopra is quite confident about the project and is expecting a blockbuster. The film will reportedly go on floors in February and the release date is expected to be around Christmas 2021.

Read Carryminati Refutes Rumours Of Joining Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'; Details Inside

Also read Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Celebrates '26 Years Of Togetherness' With The Actor

Actor Salman Khan is also currently working on the action film Radhe which is a sequel of his 2009 blockbuster, Wanted. The film is being written and directed by choreographer Prabhu Deva and will also star Sudheer Babu Posani, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Read Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, And Sohail Khan Have Together Shared Screen In THIS Movie

Also read Nora Fatehi & Salman Khan Dance To Tunes Of 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' On 'India's Best Dancer'

Image Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.