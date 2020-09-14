John Abraham's Lauds Dino Morea In Hostages, Latter Invites Him To Collab On Action Film

The crime thriller web series Hostages is back with its season 2 with Ronit Roy as the face of the show. Hostages 2 was released on September 9th and could be watched on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Recently, Bollywood actor John reacted to the trailer of the web series. Read on to see what he said about Dino and the story of the web series.

John Abraham's reaction to Hostages Season 2

John Abraham shared a post via his Instagram account stating that he was bowled over the trailer of Hostages Season 2. He applauded the gripping story of the series as well as the face-off between Ronit Roy and Dino Morea in the series. John was whistling at the artsy face-off scene in the Hostages season 2 trailer. John captioned his post stating "There is so much more than meets the eye in Hostages 2. @ronitboseroy a.k.a Prithvi Singh is the OG-super cop and @thedinomorea as a cold-blooded assassin."

The series Hostages has been created by Sudhir Mishra while the second season is directed by Sachin Krishn. Hostages 2 features Dino Morea, Divya Dutta, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial, Kanwaljit Singh, Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma. Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas, and Mohan Kapur playing pivotal roles in the series.

Replying to his post, Dino was seen thanking John and also expressing his interest to work in an action film together as well. Dino commented on the post where he wrote "Thanks @thejohnabraham for the seeeetisss. Appreciate it. Now let’s do an action film together". The series Hostages is actually the adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. Take a look at the trailer of the series which is available on Hotstar.

On the work front, John Abraham recently confirmed that he would be appearing alongside Aditi Raio Hydari in the untitled movie featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is actually produced by John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar, and Nikkhil Advani as well. John and Aditi would be seen as Arjun Kapoor's grandparents in the untitled upcoming Arjun and Rakul Preet starrer. John would also be seen in Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2.

While actor Dino Morea was earlier seen as Akash in the web series Mentalhood. He played the role of a single dad of twins who were born via surrogacy. Mentalhood is a web series that aired on ZEE5 & ALT Balaji. It was the web series debut of Karishma Kapoor and featured Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth in the main roles. Dino plays the role of Ranbir in Season 2 of Hostages.

