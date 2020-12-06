John Abraham Shares Shirtless Photo; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan React

John Abraham on Sunday broke the Internet with his shirtless picture flaunting his muscles. The actor posed inside a gym and garnered over 4 lakh likes.

Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan were the first few to drop comments. Tiger wrote 'Insane' and Bachchan dropped fire emojis. Another user wrote, "Always inspiring me to work harder at the gym!"

On the professional front

John Abraham was last seen on-screen playing the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the movie Batla House. The actor who is often seen in action thriller and crime investigation movies was also featured playing titular roles of Romeo Ali, Akbar Malik, and Walter Khan in the 2019 film RAW or Romeo Akbar Walter. Some of is popularly known films in the latest years include Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate.

The actor is to be seen next in Mumbai Saga, the shoot of which has been completed. The movie was slated to release on June 19, 2020, but as the filming was paused in March due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are now looking forward to a February 2021 release. It has an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover, and Mahesh Manjrekar. John Abraham’s movies in the near future include Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, Sardar and Grandson, and Pathan.

