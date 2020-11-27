John Abraham Shares That He Plans His 'next Attack' On His Days Off Shoot; Take A Look

John Abraham shares with his Instagram family what he does on his days off-shoot. Recently, the actor shared a video and a couple of pictures with his team as he seemed to discuss another project. Read along to have a look at the post and what he has to say about it.

Also Read: John Abraham Shares Monochrome BTS Slides From His Upcoming Project, See Pics

John Abraham’s photos from his off day

John Abraham took to his Instagram today morning, November 27, 2020, to share with his fans and followers what he is up to. The actor shared how when he is not shooting for his movies, he is planning his next attack. Abraham uploaded a video with his team as they discussed something which might be his upcoming project. Alongside, he also shared two pictures, and the caption on the post read – “Days off from shoot spent planning my next attack”, followed by the hashtags #NoRestForTheWeary and #Attack

Have a look at the comments,

John Abraham's Instagram comments

Also Read: John Abraham Consoles Himself Over 'post Workout Pain'; Says, 'I Am Smiling Inside'

On the work front

John Abraham was last seen on-screen playing the role of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the movie Batla House. The actor who is often seen in an action thriller and crime investigation movies was also featured playing titular roles of Romeo Ali, Akbar Malik and Walter Khan in the 2019 film RAW or Romeo Akbar Walter. Some of is popularly known films in the latest years include Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate.

The actor is to be seen next in Mumbai Saga, the shoot of which has been completed. The movie was slated to release on June 19, 2020, but as the filming was paused in March due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers are now looking forward to a February 2021 release. It has an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar. John Abraham’s movies in the near future include Attack, Satyameva Jayate 2, Sardar and Grandson and Pathan.

Also Read: Force 2' Shooting Location: Know About Location And Other Details About The Film

Also Read: Divya Khosla Kumar Celebrates Her Birthday On Sets Of 'Satyameva Jayate 2'; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.