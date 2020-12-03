John Abraham Named As PETA's Person Of The Year For His Fierce Advocacy Towards Animals

John Abraham has been named as PETA India’s Person of the Year for his huge support towards the good cause of helping animals in need. The actor was praised for his advocacy towards animals in need by PETA. John has not yet commented on the award as of now; however, his fans have shown their appreciation towards him by commenting on the post uploaded by PETA India.

John Abraham named as PETA's Person of the Year

John Abraham in the past has helped to spread awareness about the plight of street dogs and thus helped to start a conversation. In one of his posts from March, the actor volunteered to feed the strays in the area. The lockdown at the time has just taken effect and thus several shops and services were shut down.

Amid this, the actor helped certain volunteers to feed the stray dogs in the area. Thus, John Abraham posted pictures of the workers who carried out the task of feeding the dogs. The helpers were dressed up in a safe manner with masks and gloves as they headed out to feed the strays.

During the lockdown, several animals faced a lack of food due to the limited resources available to them. Thus, this noble initiative by John was met with great praise from fans. He also sought the help of people who wished to donate towards his noble work.

In the past, John Abraham has shared posts of various organisations that work towards the welfare of street dogs and animals in general. On one occasion, John tried to promote a truly cage-less sanctuary space for stray animals. The page promised that the animals will be taken care of and fed well in these sanctuaries for abandoned pets.

Many fans found the initiative to be interesting and thus generously contributed to the cause. The post was made in 2019 and the comments section saw a number of people who were eager to support the cause. Thus the actor has been actively involved in the betterment of animals since then. Hence Peta India has felicitated his noble deeds with the prestigious PETA India’s Person of the Year award.

