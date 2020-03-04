Lesser-known Facts About John Abraham's 'Dhoom' You Probably Didn't Know About

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and currently enjoys a huge fan-base. The star debuted in the Bollywood industry with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003).

Also Read | Here's A List Of John Abraham Films That Didn't Work Well At The Box Office

However, John rose to fame with Sanjay Gadhvi's Dhoom (2004). The plot of the film revolved around a mysterious gang of bikers, who are on a robbing spree. ACP Jai gets Ali, a mechanic, to assist him in the case. With the clock ticking, it's up to them to nab the thieves red-handed. The cast of Dhoom also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, and Esha Deol in lead roles. Here are some lesser-known facts about this most popular John Abraham film:

Also Read | John Abraham To Produce Biopic On Revathi Roy

Lesser-known facts about Dhoom

Salman Khan was the first choice for John Abraham's role.

Yash Chopra had signed Sanjay Dutt for John Abraham's role, but due to prior commitments, Dutt had to opt-out. That's when Aditya Chopra decided to cast a younger face in the villain's role, and John Abraham was cast to play the part.

Originally the movie was supposed to have top-of-the-line sports cars. Later, the director, Sanjay Gadhvi decided to have motorcycles because the actors' faces could be seen clearly.

Also Read | John Abraham's Warm Camaraderie With His Dog In These Pictures Are Unmissable

The bikes used in the film are the Suzuki Hayabusa (1300cc), the Suzuki GSX-R600 (600cc) and the Suzuki Bandit (1200cc). The bikes were sourced from Pune.

Sanjay Gadhvi had shot many erotically romantic scenes between Abhishek Bachchan and Rimi Sen. However, he was sure that the scenes between Bachchan and Sen might not go well with the Indian audience. Therefore, he decided to cut these scenes from the film.

This was the first action film to be made by Yash Raj Films after a span of 16 years, i.e. after Vijay (1988).

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Before Vs After' Picture Takes The Internet By A Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.