John Abraham's Warm Camaraderie With His Dog In These Pictures Are Unmissable

John Abraham, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, is known to be an animal lover. John Abraham has reportedly been at the forefront in helping and engaging with various animal welfare organisations. Reports have it that the actor has been an active part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). So, when an animal welfare organisation rescued a stray pup from an adverse situation, John Abraham went ahead and adopted it. He named her Bailey Abraham and ever since then, the actor has been posting pictures of himself with Bailey. Here are some adorable pictures of John Abraham and his dog-Bailey Abraham.

John Abraham's pictures with his Bailey

John Abraham adopted Bailey in 2017. Following this, the actor in an interview with an online portal revealed how pets have sadly become a status symbol. He revealed that people generally pick pedigree pets because they are cute and are status symbols. He further exclaimed that if one loves a pet, its breed should never be a concern. Finally, he revealed that he adopted a stray dog to set the right example, of nurturing stray dogs.

On the professional front, John Abraham is reportedly shooting for Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack. The movie, starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is touted to be an action thriller. Reports have it that the action-thriller will hit the marque on August 14, 2020. However, neither the maker nor the actors have confirmed the news.

