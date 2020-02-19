Here's A List Of John Abraham Films That Didn't Work Well At The Box Office

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base today.

The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. But his journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career. Here are some of his movies that didn’t do well at the box-office. Read ahead to know more-

John Abraham movies that didn’t do well at the box office

Kaal (2005)

Kaal is a Soham Shah directorial. The movie cast includes Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, and Lara Dutta, alongside John Abraham in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a tiger expert, his wife, two tourists and village chief, who engage in a battle for survival against supernatural beasts within Jim Corbett National Wildlife Park. The movie reportedly made a total box-office collection of Rs 33.11 crores, declaring it as a flop.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal is a Vivek Agnihotri directorial. The movie cast includes Arshad Warsi, Bipasha Basu, and Boman Irani, along with John Abraham in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Jaidev and Kavita Bhasin, who live a middle-classed lifestyle in Southall, England, along with their son, Sunny, who is a footballer.

Just before the Southall Football team was to play against Gatwick, they get the news that Sunny has flipped to another more prestigious Club in exchange for a fancy sports car, a four-bedroom mansion, a handsome signing amount, and an equally generous weekly allowance, leaving Southall to turn its ground over to the Chair of the City Council who wants to demolish it, and build a shopping mall and theme park in its place. The movie reportedly made a total Indian box-office collection of Rs 14 crores, and was declared a flop.

Jhoota Hi Sahi (2010)

Jhoota Hi Sahi is an Abbas Tyrewala directorial. The movie cast includes Paakhi A. Tyrewala, Raghu Ram, and Prachi Desai, along with John Abraham in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a suicidal woman, whose "final" call mistakenly connects her to a man who gives her something to live for. The movie reportedly made a total Indian box-office collection of Rs 15.6 crores, making it a flop.

Rocky Handsome (2016)

Rocky Handsome is a Nishikant Kamat directorial. The movie cast includes Nishikant Kamat, Sharad Kelkar, and Shruti Hassan, alongside John Abraham in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a reclusive pawn shop owner, who sets his sight on revenge when vicious gangsters kidnap his drug-addicted neighbor’s young daughter. The movie reportedly had a total Indian box-office collection of Rs 23 crores.

Pagalpanti (2019)

Pagalpanti is an Anees Bazmee directorial. It is a multi-starrer film, having Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Sharma, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda, along with John Abraham in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around three men, who are considered as losers in their lives by the people and their plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling 2 gangsters and robbing their money. The movie reportedly made a total Indian box-office collection of Rs 50 crores, which was much less than the production cost.

