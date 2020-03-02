John Abraham's 'Before Vs After' Picture Takes The Internet By A Storm

Bollywood actor John Abraham was recently a part of the calendar shoot of the well-known photographer Daboo Ratnani. While the calendar picture has gained the attention of the audience, the star has managed to impress his fans with his poise and his well-toned physique. The Desi Boyz John Abraham's Instagram has been flooded with comments appreciating the pictures, while many claimed that the actor is 'back in his element'. Check out the calendar picture of John Abraham clicked by Daboo Ratnani.

John Abraham's photo for Daboo Ratnani

The Batla House actor is seen posing shirtless with just a white coloured towel wrapped around his waist. He flaunts his well-toned physique as he poses for the lens. Fans of the star were elated to see John Abraham pose for the calendar. While many stated that the actor looked mesmerizing some were quick to draw parallels between his pose for the calendar as well as his pose in the movie Dostana.

In a song titled Shut Up and Bounce in the movie Dostana, John Abraham wore a low riding pair of yellow coloured swimming trunks. While in the calendar shoot, he wrapped a white coloured towel around his waist. The low riding towel photo took the internet by the storm. Check out the picture here.

John Abraham's photos for the calendar and in Dostana

What's next for John Abraham?

John Abraham will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Mohit Suri directed film Ek Villian 2. The movie stars Disha Patani along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Ek Villian 2 is slated to hit the theatres early next year, and the release date is slated to be January 8, 2021. John Abraham also revealed that he has started shooting for his upcoming film Attack. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh amongst others. The upcoming film will be helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

