John Abraham-starrer 'Jhootha Hi Sahi' Has Melodious Songs That You Can Add To Your List

Jhootha Hi Sahi released in 2010. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala under the banner of Saregama India Ltd. The film stars John Abraham, Pakhi Tyrewala, Raghu Ram, Maansi Scott and Alishka Varde in the lead roles.

According to IMDb trivia, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Imran Khan all have made the cameos by voice in the movie. It features an amazing soundtrack by A.R.Rahman. To know all the hits from its jukebox continue reading.

Maiyya Yashoda

The song Maiyya Yashoda from the movie Jhoota Hi Sahi was used widely while promoting the film during its release. The song featured John Abraham, Pakhi, R Madhavan, Raghu Ram, Manasi Scott. It is a melodious song that will have everyone grooving. The music director was A R Rahman. The song has more than 476 thousand views on YouTube.

Cry Cry

Cry Cry song featured John Abraham and Paakhi Tyrewala. It was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Rashid Ali. The song Cry Cry was penned by A.R.Rahman and written by Abbas Tyrewala. The song talks about how people always end up crying about little things in life, but there are several other things to be happy about. The song has more than 49 thousand views on Youtube.

Pam Pa Ra

The song featured Paakhi Tyrewala dancing to the cool tunes of the song in the streets of London. It was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The song Pam Pa Ra was penned by A.R.Rahman and written by Abbas Tyrewala. The song has more than 7.4 thousand views on Youtube.

Call Me Dil

Call Me Dil is a cute romantic number sung by Rashid Ali. The song was penned by Abbas Tyrewala. It received more than 135 thousand views on Youtube. Listen to it here:

