Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' Jukebox Is A Must Listen; Check Out The List

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Jabriya Jodi along with Sidharth Malhotra, has always managed to amuse her fans with her performance. Though many of her films failed to impress the audience at the box-office, Parineeti Chopra has bagged many praises from the critics and the audiences.

Apart from the story of Parineeti Chopra's movie, the music album of her films has hit the chartbuster and was an instant hit. Being one of them, Parineeti Chopra's 2014 release, Hasee Toh Phasee, also offers some energetic dance numbers and heartwarming songs. Here is a complete list of the Parineeti Chopra-Sidharth Malhotra's Hasee Toh Phasee:

Hasee To Phasee Jukebox:

Shake It Like Shammi is the very first song of the film, starring Adha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra. The song is vocalised by the ace singer Benny Dayal. The film sets the premises of how the lead characters crossed each other's paths.

Punjabi Wedding Song stars the Jabriya Jodi stars. The duo is seen grooving on the song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Benny Dayal. The song has crossed over 69 million views on YouTube.

Chinmayi Sripaada and Shekhar Ravjiani sang Zehanseeb, a heartwarming romantic number, for the film. The song has briefly picturised the feeling of love and confusion. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravijani have composed the music of the song while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Ishq Bulaava by band artist Sanam was an instant hit. The song picturised on Parineeti and Sidharth has been shot around the city of Mumbai. The lead characters are seen enjoying each other's company in the song.

The lyrics of the song Manchala gained praises as it picturises the realization of selfless love. The song is vocalised by Amanat Ali and Nupur Pant. The soul-stirring song touched the hearts of the Parineeti and Sidharth fans.

Drama Queen is the last song of the film which plays during the post-credits. The Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while Vishal-Shekhar has composed the dancing number. The song hit the chartbuster.

