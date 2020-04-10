Priyanka Chopra's Movie 'Mary Kom' Had Some Amazing Songs; Check Out The Complete Jukebox

One of the best biographical sports films of Bollywood, Mary Kom, gained a lot of popularity after its release. The plot of the movie is based on the autobiographical book of Mary Kom called Unbreakable. The film is critically acclaimed and received several awards like Best Film and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 62nd National Film Awards. The songs from the movie are quite inspiring and captivating the audience. Here is the jukebox of Mary Kom.

MARY KOM Audio Jukebox

Sung by Vishal Dadlani, the song Ziddi Dil is one of the most highly enjoyable ones from the film and has motivated many hearts with Prashant Ingole's lyrics. On the other hand, Arijit’s voice had melted numerous hearts with his soulful voice in the song Sukoon Mila. It was penned by Sandeep Singh and composed by Shivam.

The renowned singer of many decades, Sunidhi Chauhan, beautifully sung the song Adhure from the film. The song Saudebazzi runs during their love story and is sung by Arijit Singh.

Another inspiring song from the film is Salaam India which has motivated many to listen to their inner voices and rise up in action. The song with its thumping beats is sung by Vishal Dadlani & Salim Merchant.

Priyanka Chopra debuted in Bollywood as a singer with her song Chaoro (Lori). Her soothing voice offered a touch of emotion to this slow number.

The overall music for Mary Kom has been composed by Shashi Suman and Shivam and the lyrics have been penned by Sandeep Singh and Prashant Ingole.

The movie Mary Kom is based on the Indian Boxer and Olympic Bronze medallist MC Mary Kom. The story reveals her struggles in becoming a boxer, her journey and efforts to be the best at her sport, and her personal life. Priyanka Chopra stars as Mary Kom and received a lot of appreciation for her acting skills. Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa, Shishir Sharma and American actor Zachary Coffin are few other leads from the film.

The movie is helmed by Omung Kumar. Mary Kom is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures & Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was released on September 5, 2014.

