John Abraham Starrer 'Salaam-e-Ishq' Inspired From Hollywood Film? Learn More Trivia

John Abraham is considered as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood in the current times. John Abraham's movies promise a full-dose of entertainment to its viewers, which is high-octane action sequences, and surreal romantic scenes. Some of John's notable films include Satyamev Jayate, Dostana. Batla House, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Salaam-e-Ishq, and Dhoom. Talking about John Abraham's movies, in 2007 John featured in a Dharma Productions multi-starrer film titled Salaam-e-Ishq.

Unlike his image, John Abraham essayed a sensitive role in the film of a loving husband. His character struggles to reunite with his wife played by Vidya Balan, who lost her memory post a train accident. Even though Salaam-e-Ishq could not live up to its hype, yet John Abraham's stupendous performance in the drama was highly lauded by the critics. Here are some lesser-known facts about the film, you must take a look at.

Interesting Trivia about Salaam-e-Ishq

1. John Abraham shared screen-space with Vidya Balan for the first time in Salaam-e-Ishq. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry in the Dharma movie. Reportedly, John and Vidya were also dating each other for a brief period, and news about their alleged link-up was the talk of the town.

2. Salaam-e-Ishq is Nikhil Advani's second film as a director. His directional debut Kal Ho Na Ho was a magnanimous success at the box-office.

3. Salaam-e-Ishq was one of the most expensive movies of the 200s era. It was made at a whopping budget of 35 crores, 13 years back. It had an interesting ensemble cast that included Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar, Govinda, and Shannon Esra.

4. This was the second time Salman Khan and John Abraham were cast in a film. Before Salaam-e-Ishq, the two dapper actors featured in Baabul opposite Rani Mukerji.

5. Salman Khan's song Tenu Leke was chartbuster hit and the actor performed on this track in his several awards-shows performances.

6. A South African actress and singer, Shannon E was cast opposite Govinda in the film. The original choice for that character was Sonali Bendre, but she passes on the project.

7. The story of Salaam-e-Ishq is inspired by the Hollywood movie 'Love Actually', and it took two years of time to complete the shooting of the musical film.

