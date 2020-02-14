John Abraham And Amitabh Bachchan Have Shared Screen In THESE Films

Known for his dashing looks, brilliant acting skills and impeccable fitness, John Abraham is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. After climbing the ladder of popularity in the world of modelling, he made a ground-breaking debut with Jism in 2003. He has acted with some of the biggest actors in Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore in some of his films.

Image Credit: John Abraham Instagram

Read:John Abraham Opens Up On The Possibility Of Playing Triple Role In 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

In fact, John Abraham has worked with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in several of his films. Irrespective of sharing screen space with such legendary stars, John Abraham made his presence felt in all the scene that Amitabh Bachchan and he performed together. Take a look at some memorable films of John Abraham and Amitabh Bachchan below.

Times when John Abraham shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan

Aetbaar (2004)

Image Credit: A still from Aetbaar

John Abraham and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space for the first time in Vikram Bhatt's thriller Aetbaar where John played an obsessive boyfriend to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. No Entry fame actor Bipasha Basu played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in Aetbaar. Scenes between Amitabh Bachchan and John were the highlights of the film.

Read: Ever-soothing John Abraham Romantic Songs That Are Too Melodious To Forget

Viruddh (2005)

Image Credit: John Abraham Instagram

John and AB once again collaborated for yet another project in Viruddh. The film was an emotional tale of a father who fights against the law for his son's accidental demise. John and Amitabh Bachchan played onscreen father and son. Their camaraderie in the film was highly lauded by the critics.

Baabul (2006)

Image Credit: A still from Baabul

Once again in the same year, 2006, another John Abraham and Amitabh Bachchan starrer released. This time around, John had a meatier role in the film and his performance in Baabul was highly admired by the audiences.

Read: John Abraham & Anil Kapoor's Entertaining Movies Together; Check Out The List

Wazir (2016)

Even though John Abraham had a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan's Wazir, his performance was much appreciated in the film. Wazir is the last film wherein John Abraham and Amitabh acted together, and fans can't wait for them to come back again for a movie.

Read: John Abraham To Be Part Of 'The Departed' Hindi-remake? Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.