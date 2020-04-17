John Abraham Starrer 'Paap' Was Debut Movie Of This Actor, Learn Interesting Trivia

Known for his muscular physique, movie choices, and dapper looks, John Abraham is one of the most bankable stars of the recent time. The much sought after actor was last seen in Pagalpanti. John has done some notable work in the past. Some of John Abraham's movies which did wonders at the box-office are Jism, Dostana, Desi Boys, Batla House and Satyamev Jayate. John Abraham shifted gears from modelling to acting in 2003 and has featured in several films since then.

In the same year of his debut movie Jism, he also starred in Pooja Bhatt's directorial venture Paap. Even though Paap did average business at the box-office, its songs like Tumse Mann Ki Lagan and Garaj Baras were a rage. Talking about John Abraham starrer Paap, let's take a look at some interesting trivia bout the film you had no idea about.

Riveting Trivia about John Abraham's 2003 movie Paap

1. Udita Goswami who made her acting debut with Paap was actually not Pooja Bhatt's first choice for the film. As Pooja wanted to cast Bipasha Basu in the lead role but due to hike in her fee, it landed in Udita's kitty.

2. Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan made his singing debut with Paap. He gave his voice to the song Mann Ki Lagan, which turned out to be a chartbuster hit.

3. In quite a few John Abraham's movies of his initial acting days, his voice was dubbed. In Paap movie as well, John's voice is dubbed.

4. This Pooja Bhatt's film was the first Hindi film to be premiered at Pakistan's Kara Film Festival in Karachi.

5. In 1991, Pooja Bhatt's father directed a successful film titled Sadak. It is believed that post Interval, the story of Paap was a replica of Sadak, however with a different climax.

6. The story plot of John Abraham and Udita Goswami's Paap is inspired by the 1985 English movie Witness. So much so that reportedly a few scenes in the thriller drama were frame to frame copy from Witness.

7. The track Inteezar from Paap's jukebox was re-released in a remixed version as Waiting For You To Help Me for the album Streets of Bollywood.

8. Apart from John Abraham, even Udita Goswami's voice in the film is dubbed as well.

9. Actress Onjalee Nair also auditioned for the female lead in the drama, but Udita was chosen to play the part.

10. A para of Sun-e-Mere Dil song from Paap was adapted from Fiza - Tu Fiza Hai track. This composition of Anu Malik has been used in several tracks of the 90s films like Kitabein Bahut Si from Baazigar (1993)

