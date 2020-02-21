John Abraham Recreates Iconic Shirtless Pose From 'Dostana' For Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar was launched recently. The sizzling and sensuous avatar of several Bollywood actors from the shoot is creating a buzz among fans. Initially, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's bold look from the calendar shoot created headlines and now it is John Abraham's look from the calendar shoot that's in the spotlight.

John Abraham recently posted his picture from the Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot and fans are already drooling over his post. John recreated his pose from his blockbuster hit movie Dostana, where he posed only in the yellow sports shorts. In the picture from the calendar shoot for 2020, John Abraham is seen posing with a white towel. John gave a very fun yet playful pose in the picture.

Check out John Abraham's post here:

John Abraham's look from Dostana already made his female fans go gaga over his playful avatar. Once again, the handsome hunk is making his fans go crazy by sharing his shirtless picture of his perfectly toned body. John Abraham's muscular built is the highlight of the picture.

Dabboo Ratnani's post for John Abraham:

The ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani did full justice with John's six-pack abs and bulky biceps by capturing the actor's toned physique in full glory in the pic. Dabboo Ratnani also thanked John for working with him and giving him the perfect shot for his 2020 calendar. He also mentioned that he had fun shooting with him.

On the professional front, John Abraham is busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller Attack. The movie will also feature Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. John Abraham will also star in Satyamev Jayate 2 alongside Divya Ghosla Kumar.

Image Courtesy: John Abraham Instagram

