Kiara Advani's Photo From Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Gets Called Out For 'plagiarism'

Recently, Indian fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani caught many eyeballs when he shared the picture of his calendar. The celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan among others posed for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. In it, actors like Sunny Leone and Bhumi Pednekar among others are featured in a bold avatar.

But among all the other celebrities, Kiara Advani stole the limelight as her picture went viral within hours. Kiara Advani's picture even sparked off a meme fest on Twitter. But recently, it turned into a controversy.

A user pointed out that Dabboo Ratnani's photo bore a striking similarity to a similar photoshoot done by International photographer Marie Barsch. The user then claimed that Dabboo Ratnani has plagiarised Kiara Advani's photo for his calendar.

Marie also picked up on the post. Sharing a snapshot of the post on her Instagram story, she expressed her disappointment. She also wrote a caption that read 'I just leave that here'. Later, Marie shared a few snaps of DM she received from fans mocking her creation against that of Dabboo Ratnani’s. Whereas, no official statement about the same has been made by actor Kiara Advani or photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Check Marie Barsch's story below

Marie's original post she shared in November 2019

For the unversed, in one of the pictures of Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2020, Kiara Advani was seen amidst greenery. The bare actor hid her body parts behind a large leaf. Interestingly, a section of internet users started tagging Dabboo Ratnani in the comments section of Marie Barsch's post that resembles the picture. Marie Barcsh shared that post in November 2019.

