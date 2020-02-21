Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar For 2020; See Pic

Just like every year, celebrity fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani has once again launched his celebrity calendar for the year 2020 and it has become the talk of the town. And apart from the calendar, this year also marks his 25 years in the industry. Recently Bollywood actor, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her photoshoot with ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for the year 2020, and fans are going crazy over the picture. In this close-up photo, Alia Bhatt can be seen looking straight into the camera lens. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in this simple photo as the striped rays of sunshine fall on her face. Along with the picture, Alia Bhatt also shared a caption wishing Dabboo Ratnani for completing 25 long years in the industry.

Check out the stunning photo of Alia Bhatt for the Dabboo Ratnani shoot

Besides Alia Bhatt’s photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani, several other Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwariya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday have also posed for the photographer this year. Regardless to say, they look completely stunning in these pictures. Here’s taking a look at other Bollywood celebrities who have also starred in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2020.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's Association With Dabboo Ratnani Is Courtesy THIS Celebrity

Also read | Alia Bhatt Looks Ethereal In Ethnic Wear And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dabboo Ratnani Shot Is Simple Yet Impactful; See Pic

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan On Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot: 'It's Become A Yearly Family Ritual'

Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.