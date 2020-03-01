John Abraham's Best On-screen Pairings That Audience Highly Appreciated

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. John debuted in the Bollywood industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Jism (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. In this long span of his career, the actor has been paired with many well known female actors in the industry and on-screen sizzling chemistry has been appreciated by fans. Learn more about John Abraham's best on-screen pair here-

Also Read | John Abraham Movies With Hit Dance Numbers; From 'Dilbar' To 'O Saki Saki'

John Abraham’s best on-screen pairs

Bipasha Basu

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu had one of the most sizzling on-screen chemistries in Bollywood. Bipasha and John have done four movies together. John made his Bollywood debut in Jism (2003), alongside Bipasha Basu. They next appeared in Madhoshi in 2004, which was a romantic psychological thriller. The two again appeared on the big screen in Aetbaar (2004), which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Bipasha and John then shared cute chemistry in Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007). The bond shared between the two actors on-screen was loved by fans. In fact, John and Bipasha even dated for almost ten years and later parted ways for personal reasons.

Also Read | John Abraham's Stunning Towel Photoshoot Astonishes Fans

Deepika Padukone

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone were seen paired opposite each other in Desi Boyz (2011). The on-screen couple won the hearts of the audience and were the talk of the town for a long time. The two also appeared in Race 2 (2013). However, in the movie, they were not paired opposite each other. John was paired with Jacqueline while Deepika was with Saif Ali Khan in the movie. John and Deepika were cast as siblings in the movie. Most fans seemed a little disappointed as some of them always shipped them together.

Also Read | John Abraham Believes This Special Person Made A Difference In His Life

Jacqueline Fernandez

John Abraham has had great chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez. The two have appeared in three movies together. They were first paired in Housefull 2 (2012). Next, Jacqueline and John played the antagonistic characters of Omisha and Armaan in the thriller drama, Race 2 (2012). John and Jacqueline again came together for Rohit Dhawan’s Dishoom (2016).

Also Read | John Abraham To Produce Biopic On Revathi Roy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.