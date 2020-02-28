John Abraham Movies With Hit Dance Numbers; From 'Dilbar' To 'O Saki Saki'

Almost every Bollywood movie is incomplete without a popular dance number in it. Similarly, when it comes to John Abraham's movies, the dance numbers from his movies always become a rage among the audience. From movies like Batla House to Shootout At Wadala, each of the actor's movies have had a dance number that became an instant hit. Check out the list of hit songs from John Abraham's movies below.

Top Dance number songs in John Abraham movies

O Saki Saki

The song O Saki Saki was a recreation of the original song with the same name. This song featured Nora Fatehi belly dancing to the tunes of Vishal-Shekhar. This song was from the movie Batla House starring John Abraham and other stars as Manya Surve in the lead role. This dance number was voiced by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar and B Praak. This is one of Nora Fatehi's most sizzling numbers.

Laila

This song Laila, from the movie Shootout at Wadala, became an instant hit. Laila featured Sunny Leone as she danced alongside John Abraham and Tusshar Kapoor in this super hit song. Laila was sung by singers Mika and Sunidhi Chauhan. This was another top song from a John Abraham movie.

Dilbar

A remake of the original song with the same name, this song Dilbar featured Nora Fatehi. It was from the movie Satyameva Jayate and the song was sung by youth sensation Neha Kakkar. Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar was a superhit song for two reasons. Primarily because the original number was a blockbuster hit, and secondly because of Nora Fatehi's dynamic moves.

Babli Badmaash

Yet another song from Shootout at Wadala, Babli Badhmash featured Priyanka Chopra. The theme of this song was retro and Sunidhi Chauhan's peppy voice worked like magic. Priyanka Chopra looked sizzling hot in her outfit as she danced to the tunes of Babli Badmash.

Aala Re Aala

Aala Re Aala was actually the introduction song for John Abraham from his movie Shootout At Wadala, but it also featured Sophi Choudhary dancing in a sequence outfit. The remix version of this song is sure to make you want to get up and dance. This song was sung by Mika and Sunidhi Chauhan and also featured John Abraham.

