John Abraham's Stunning Towel Photoshoot Astonishes Fans

John Abraham is widely popular for his acting skills, his commitment to sports and fitness, his good looks, and alluring photoshoots. The actor earned widespread fame from the movie Dhoom. Since then, John Abraham has come a long way. He has been in several romantic, action as well as comedic flicks. His comedic roles include Housefull and Pagalpanti. John also gained critical acclaim for his roles in Batla House, Romeo Akbar Walter, Madras Cafe and several other films in which he portrayed intense roles.

He recently did a photoshoot for ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. John's photo of posing with a towel around his waist created a stir among his fans. Take a look at John Abraham's photoshoot and how the fans reacted over it.

Fan reactions from John Abraham's photoshoot

John Bhai Best Hero in the world 😍♥️♥️♥️ — Asad Jafc (@AsadJafc) February 24, 2020

Hot👌💪💪💪💪 — John Abraham Fan's (@asadnawaz94) February 21, 2020

Fans have showered a series of heart-eyed emojis on his photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani. The actor is popular for his alluring looks. Check out some more fan reactions from his photoshoot.

Fangirls are drooling over this photoshoot. Some fans even regarded John as a 'greek statue'. One of the fans even thanked Dabboo Ratnani for the photo.

On the work front, John is gearing up for his upcoming movie Mumbai Saga. It is a crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie will be released somewhere around June this year.

