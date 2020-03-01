John Abraham Has Had An Interesting Career Graph In Bollywood So Far; Have A Look

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully made his own place in the hearts of the audience and enjoys a huge fan-base. Read ahead to know about John Abraham’s career graph:

Career graph of John Abraham

John Abraham started his career as a model, at a very young age. He made his first appearance in a Punjabi music video by the singer Jazzy B. He later modelled in Hong Kong, London and New York City, and appeared in a number of commercial advertisements and other music videos for singers including Pankaj Udhas, Hans Raj Hans and Babul Supriyo. To improve his acting skills, Abraham joined the Kishore Namit Kapoor acting laboratory and completed an acting course while juggling with modelling assignments.

Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film. John portrayed the role of Kabir Lal, a poor, alcoholic and wayward lawyer who falls in love with Sonia Khanna (played by Bipasha Basu), a wife of a travelling millionaire, who plots to kill her own husband with the company of Kabir. The film met with mixed to positive reviews, but definitely saw the start of John Abraham’s great career, as fans accepted him with open hands.

John got his big break in 2004, as he played the character of Kabir, the main antagonist in Yash Raj Film’s Dhoom, an action film. Dhoom was a multi-starrer, that had popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Uday Chopra and Rimi Sen in lead roles. The film was the third highest-grossing film of the year, and also got John Abraham a Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role nomination. John Abraham went ahead to give the Bollywood industry some blockbusters, like Garam Masala, Salaam-e-Ishq, New York, Race 2, Shootout at Wadala, Rocky Handsome, Dishoom, Pagalpaanti and many more.

In the year 2012, John Abraham also turned into a Hindi film producer. He debuted as a producer for the Ayushmann Khuranna starrer, Vicky Donor. Abraham also appeared in an item number for the Soojit Sircar directorial. It opened to a positive response and turned out to be a critical and commercial success. His second production, Madras Cafe which is also directed by Shoojit Sircar, opened to an overwhelming response from the critics too.

