Pagalpanti Box Office: John Abraham's Comedy-entertainer Struggles To Rake In Numbers

John Abraham starrer comedy movie, Pagalpanti released on November 22, 2019. The movie was highly anticipated by the audience prior to its release. The hype regarding the movie was amped up due to the movie cast, which includes several popular comic actors like Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor alongside John Abraham, Pulki Samrat, Illeana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela. It is directed by Anees Bazmee. Despite being a multi-starrer, the movie did not do well at the box office. Here’s the weekend collection of the movie.

Pagalpanti box office collection for the weekend

Pagalpanti took a poor start as it managed to earn only 15% of what Marjaavaan earned last week. On the opening day of the movie, the total box office collection of the film was ₹ 5 crores as per the reports by Box Office India.

Pagalpanti raised the bar and went up to 25% on Saturday. According to the Box Office India, the total collection of the movie on the second day of the release was ₹ 6,25,00,000. As per the critic reviews, the movie failed to earn much at the box office. The total collection of the movie for two days is ₹ 11,25,00,000 approx.

On the third day of the release, as per reports, the movie managed to earn a total of ₹ 8 crores approximately. The total net collection of the movie for the whole weekend was ₹ 19 crores approximately. Pagalpanti is facing tough competition from the movie Frozen 2. The animated drama released on the same date. Frozen 2 earned a total of ₹ 10.50 crore in two days, as stated by the reports.

No Growth for #Pagalpanti... Huge loss to makers, Distributors & Exhibitors all India....

1st weekend REAL collection = 18cr

from today many shows in multiplex are being replaced, #Frozen2 getting the most benefit from #Pagalpanti failure... pic.twitter.com/3Zn8TkcuEH — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 25, 2019

