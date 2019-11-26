Pagalpanti Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Film Sees A Drop On Day 4

Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee is slated to hit the theatres on November 22, 2019. The movie created a hype prior to its release because of the cast of the movie. The cast of the movie includes popular comic actors like Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor alongside John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Illeana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharabanda, and Urvashi Rautela. Despite being a multi-starrer, the movie didn’t manage to do well at the box office. Here’s the day 4 collection of the movie.

Pagalpanti box-office collection of Day 4

Pagalpanti found it difficult on Monday, November 25, as the collection dropped by 50% approx. The movie didn’t manage to collect much on Monday. With a weekend collection of ₹ 19 crores, on the fourth day of the movie release, the net collection was ₹ 2.50 crores. The total collection of the movie in 4 days is ₹ 22 crores approximately. According to Box Office India reports, it will be difficult for Pagalpanti to cross the bar of ₹ 30 crores in this week.

The movie took a poor start as it managed to earn only 15% of what Marjaavaan earned last week. On the opening day of the movie, the total box office collection of the film was ₹ 5 crores as per the reports by Box Office India. The total collection of the movie for two days is ₹ 11,25,00,000 approx. The total net collection of the movie for the whole weekend was ₹ 19 crores approximately.

Pagalpanti is facing tough competition from the movie Frozen 2. The animated drama released on the same date. The four day business of Frozen 2 has been around ₹ 22 crores approximately. Frozen 2 managed to be an average runner but it is known to seal the fate of Pagalpanti.

After doing films like #SatyamevJayate #RAW #Batlahouse, I am surprised what made @TheJohnAbraham to even think of doing a film like #Pagalpanti,no comedy sequence, no one liners, not a single comedy scene where you laugh, Terrible...

PATHETIC FILM 0.2/5#PagalpantiReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 22, 2019

