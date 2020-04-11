John Abraham's Worst Films According To Rotten Tomatoes' Ratings

Marking his debut in Bollywood alongside Bipasha Basu in the 2003's erotic thriller Jism, John Abraham took the silver screens by storm with his impeccable performance in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. The actor has starred in several blockbuster films ever since then including Dhoom, Housefull, and Dostana to name a few. Abraham is also one of the few A-listers of Bollywood, who has seen some extreme career lows but has managed to successfully evolve out of it, and his career trajectory is proof. However, here is a list of John Abraham's worst films according to the American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes:

Pagalpanti

The Anees Baazme directorial Pagalpanti released at the box office last year, on November 22, 2019. Along with John Abraham, the film stars an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles. The action-comedy tanked at the box office as it received a thumbs down from both film critics and the audience. This John Abraham starter has a rating of 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rocky Handsome

Yet another John Abraham starrer with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Rocky Handsome is an adaptation of the Korean film titled The Man from Nowhere. Abraham played a titular role in the film, alongside Shruti Hassan, Sharad Kelkar, and Nishant Kamat. The film released in 2016 and was not received well by the audience.

Race 2

Abbas-Mastan's blockbuster action-thriller Race 2 also has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from John Abraham, the also featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Although the film did exceptionally well at the box office, it received mixed reviews from the film critics.

John Abraham's Highest Rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes are listed below:

Water

Dostana

Swingers

