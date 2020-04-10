John Abraham Starrer 'Kabul Express' Had 4 World-premiers; Read More Interesting Trivia

John Abraham is one of the finest actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In 2006, John Abraham played the lead character in Kabir Khan’s Kabul Express. The film also had Arshad Warsi and Salman Shahid in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around a thrilling story spanning 48 hours of five individuals linked by hate and fear but brought together by fate to finally recognise each other. The film did average at the box-office but received critical acclamation. Here are some interesting facts about Kabul Express. Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | John Abraham's 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal': Intriguing Trivia About The Movie

Kabul Express trivia

Kabul Express marks the directorial debut of Kabir Khan.

The film is inspired by director Kabir Khan's experiences and encounters in Afghanistan with Taliban prisoners.

John Abraham reportedly fell ill during the shoot of the film and was rushed to the same hospital where Amitabh Bachchan was already admitted. The two were in fact in adjoining hospital rooms for a few days.

Also Read | John Abraham's Best Films According To IMDb Ratings

Naseeruddin Shah was the original choice for Salman Shahid's role.

One of the best kebabchis (kebab cook) in Afghanistan was hired to be on location throughout the shooting of the film.

For authenticity and realism, all the actors in the film were cast according to their nationality.

The cast and crew were sent death threats by the Taliban to force them to stop shooting, but the Afghan government provided tight security to enable filming to be done safely. On some days, reportedly, there would be more armed soldiers than the cast and crew on location for a shoot.

Kabir Khan got an American tourist to act in the film.

Also Read | Did You Know John Abraham's 'Batla House' Is Based On Real Incident? Check Out More Trivia

The film had four world premieres, in Dubai, London, Pusan and Toronto, at their respective Film Festivals.

During a five-day shoot, about 125 kg of meat had been devoured.

Imtiaz Boralia from Zero Gravity Pictures attempted to shut down the production of the film. He claimed he had written the story and was going to take legal action if he was not made one of the producers of the film.

Also Read | Interesting Trivia About John Abraham's 'Rocky Handsome' That You Probably Didn't Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.