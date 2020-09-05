Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Breathes His Last At A Mumbai Hospital Today

Veteran film director, producer and actor Johnny Bakshi breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 83 years old. Producer Amit Khanna who was also a friend of Johnny Bakshi confirmed the news of his unfortunate demise talking to Indian Express. This news of Johnny Bakshis’ demise has left the entire film industry in a state of shock. Here is everything you need to know about Johnny Bakshi’s death.

Johnny Bakshi passes away

Producer Amit Khanna said that Johnny Bakshi was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. He was also diagnosed with pneumonia and was tested for COVID-19. However, he breathed his last early morning today. He left for heavenly abode even before his reports could come in. The report by India TV added that he was admitted to the Arogya Nidhhi hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu. He was diagnosed with a lung infection. Early morning on Saturday he suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Johnny Bakshi's movies

Johnny Bakshi is known for his contribution to the Indian film industry over the years. He has produced several popular movies in Bollywood like the 1974 movie Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Vishwasghat which released in 1977, 1984’s Raavan, Mera Dost Mera Dushman in 1984, Bhairavi in 1996 and Himesh Reshammiya starrer Kajraare in 2010. Apart from being a successful producer, he was also a brilliant filmmaker. He has directed Rajesh Khanna in the 1994 movie Khudai. He has also featured in movies like Haar Jeet (1990) and Papa Kehte Hai (1996). Over the decades, he worked with several renowned filmmaker and actors. He was also a member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA).

Johnny Bakshi's death

As the news of Johnny Bakshi’s death started doing the rounds on the internet, several people took to their official social media handle and gave their tributes to the late maestro. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also took to his official Twitter account and gave his condolences to Johnny Bakshi. His tweet read as “Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir.” Veteran actor Anupam Kher also tweeted about Johnny Bakshi’s death. Here is a look at it.

Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) September 5, 2020

A friend of 5 decades filmmaker Johnny Bakshi passed away this morning. He will be missed by many whose life he touched. May his soul rest in peace — Amit Khanna (@amitkhanna) September 5, 2020

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of dear #JohnnyBakshi. He was a very integral part of my early life in Mumbai. As a producer, friend, a supporter and as a motivator. He had the most infectious laughter which made everybody happy around him. अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ।ओम शांति🙏 pic.twitter.com/xmlcldfk9k — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 5, 2020

